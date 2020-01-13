Dorothy Szalwinski, 75, of Falls City, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Mrs. Szalwinski was born Oct. 28, 1944, in Kenedy to Louis and Cecelia Waclawczyk. She enjoyed plants, flowers, finding new recipes and reading magazines.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Justin Szalwinski Sr.; a son, Justin Karl Szalwinski; and sisters, Mary Seiler and Barbara Barnes.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon (Ben) Rodrigue and Elaine (Robert) Hons; grandchildren, Jordan Taylor, Quinton, Ethan and Makayla Hons, and Dylan and Darren Rodrigue; and sisters, Christine Hosek, Carolyn Scheffler and Loise King.
Visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated there at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Burial was private.
