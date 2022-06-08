Dorothy Wright of Karnes City, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022. She was born March 8, 1947, to Calvin and Sarah Whaley in El Paso, TX. Dorothy married Willard, the love of her life on December 6, 1969, in Longview, TX and they were blessed with two sons, Kevin Scott and Aaron Wayne. Dorothy was a graduate of Brazos Port High School, class of ’65 and a graduate of Steven F. Austin University, class of ’69 with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Dorothy loved to travel with her mom and sister, especially tropical destinations and ocean cruises, loved margaritas with her friends and sister and had a special love for her cat, Sweetie. She also enjoyed owning and managing Wright Tractor for many years in Longview. Dorothy especially enjoyed traveling with her husband in their earlier years to tractor auctions where she would go shopping while Willard was at the auction. She worked at Kinsel Ford in Pleasanton, TX for numerous years.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Willard; her parents, Calvin and Sarah Whaley; and her son, Kevin Scott Wright, who passed away in 2002.
She is survived by her son, Aaron Wayne Wright; her sister and best friend, Betty Owens of New Braunfels; and her niece, Tracey Jaffart of Germany.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Fashing. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Burial will follow at the Fashing Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City