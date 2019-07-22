Douglas Lynn Hair, 80, of San Antonio, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Mr. Hair was born Oct. 19, 1938, in Kenedy to Doyle and Delma Hair. He attended Pawnee High School as well as Texas Sate University. He served in the U.S. Army and afterwards became a merchandise buyer for various department stores such as Joske’s, Frost Brothers and Dillards. He also was a co-owner of The House of Oak. He traveled to New York and overseas and, at the end of his career, was the top salesman in the men’s department at Dillards.
Survivors include his long-time partner, Antonio Prado; sister, Doylene (William) Hazlett; an aunt, Charlene Rutherford; four nephews; along with great-nephews and -nieces.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at https://tribute.michael jfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1233&np=true.
Arrangements were under the direction of Eckols Funeral Home.
