Dr. William C. Mills, III, age 75, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville. He was born on May 25, 1944, in Annapolis, MD to William Cecil Mills, Jr. and Lila (George) Mills. He is preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of fifty years, Gloria (Carlstrom) Mills.
Bill grew up in Kenedy, TX and later graduated from SMU, where he played in the marching band. Bill then attended the University of Texas Medical School at Galveston and married his childhood sweetheart, Gloria. Afterward he joined the Air Force and did his residency at Wilford Hall at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, where their children were born. In 1978 they moved to Fayetteville, where Bill worked as a radiologist for 25 years at Washington Regional and afterward for the VA hospital until his retirement. He was a dedicated physician and enjoyed caring for people through his work.
Bill was an active member at University Baptist Church for nearly 40 years, where he forged lifelong friendships, served as a leader, and volunteered at 2nd Mile Ministries. He cherished his family and the time he spent with them. He will be remembered for his faith, his witty sense of humor, and his kindness.
He is survived by his son, William Scott Mills and wife Jennifer of Springdale; his daughter, Kristen Hodskins and husband Kent of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Aidan Hodskins, Patrick Hodskins, Lila Mills, Charlotte Mills and Barrett Mills, and two sisters, Linda Olson and Kathy Lefler of San Antonio, TX.
A private family service will be held Friday, May 15th at 10:30 am in the Chapel of University Baptist Church in Fayetteville, with burial to follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. To attend the service online, go to https://m.facebook.com/ubcfayetteville
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University Baptist Church Second Mile Ministries.
