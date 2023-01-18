Eduvijes “Becky” DeLeon Sauceda, age 79 of Karnes City, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.
Becky was born to Pedro DeLeon, Sr., and Guadalupe Adame DeLeon on March 9, 1943. She married the love of her life, Johnny Sauceda, Sr. on June 27, 1964, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City.
Becky was a lifelong resident of Karnes City and was a lifelong homemaker who had the most important job in the world: being a wife and mother, raising 6 children and running a household while her husband worked. She took very seriously the job of instilling faith in her children during their upbringing. She was an avid storyteller and great family historian well into her later years. She could remember and pass on family history details that younger family members had forgotten. Her humorous wit added greatly to her storytelling. All her life, she was a member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church, a CCD teacher and a Guadalupana. She was a true woman of faith.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents; brothers Luvin DeLeon, Pete DeLeon, Jr., and Frank DeLeon; father-in-law Dionicio Sauceda,Sr.; mother-in-law Petra Sauceda, and many brothers and sisters and sisters-in-law.
Becky is survived by her children Terrie (Paul) Jauer, Johnny Sauceda, Jr., Veronica Sauceda, Carlos (Lisa) Sauceda, Michael (Angie) Sauceda, Jesse (Amanda) Sauceda; granddaughters Mona (Will) Ramoz, Miriam (Luis) Jauer, Jennifer Sauceda, Megan (Alec) Sauceda, Teresa (Corben) Fournet, Kaitlyn Sauceda, Allysa Sauceda, Natalie Mullin, Arianna Sauceda, Abigale Sauceda, Mary (Justus) Ramos; grandsons Matthew Sauceda, Michael Anthony Sauceda; great-grandchildren Elinore Marie Sanchez, Emily Pipkin, Leland Ramirez, Nathan Martinez, Ava Martinez, Nicholas Granado; sister Maria (Robert) Rivas of Yoakum, TX; brother Reyes (Alice) DeLeon of Yucaipa, CA; sister-in-law Angie Sauceda Gonzales and numerous nieces and nephews she loved as her own.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 20th with a Holy Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow at New Breman Cemetery in Coy City, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandson Matthew Sauceda, granddaughter Jennifer Sauceda, nephews Ron DeLeon and Jude Beaver, Leroy Kotzur and Michael Quintero.