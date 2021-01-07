Edwin Francis Pollok, 82, of Adkins, Texas, born and raised in the Hobson and Panna Maria area, passed away on January 4, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on August 10, 1938, to Sam Pollok and Emily Mzyk Pollok in Hobson, Texas.
Edwin was a mail carrier for 35 years for the U.S. Postal Service. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and watching tennis. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Norman Pollok.
He is survived by his sisters, Carleen Pollok Pawelek, and Barbara Pollok Palacios; nieces and nephews, Karen Pawelek Gawlik, Diane Pawelek Hancock, Brian “Bub” Pawelek, Linda Pawelek Olinick, Donna Pollok Titzman, Larry Pollok, Michael Pollok, Kayla Palacios, and Sam Palacios. He is also survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Panna Maria. The recitation of the holy rosary will start at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial will follow at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home
