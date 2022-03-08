Eleanor C. Wiatrek, age 97, of Karnes City, Texas passed away, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Karnes City, Texas. She was born April 23, 1924 in Kosciusko, Texas to Jerome J. Pawelek and Pelagia “Pella” Pawelek. On Aug. 7, 1945, Eleanor married Clemence A. Wiatrek. Eleanor and Clem raised seven children.
Eleanor decided to open Eleanor’s Dress Shop, which was a huge success, to provide a college education for all of her children. She was an expert seamstress, had a sense of style, and enjoyed working with people. After retiring from her business, she made flower arrangements for the church altars while a member of the Altar Society at St. Cornelius Catholic Church. For her many contributions, she was designated Woman of the Year by the Altar Society.
Eleanor Wiatrek was a woman who used her many talents to enrich the lives of her family, friends and the church. She made quilts for each of her children, then grandchildren and for a few lucky friends. She loved flowers, so gardening was a lifetime hobby. She was rewarded with Yard of the Month on more than one occasion. She took pride as well as pleasure in a job well done. Eleanor made a difference; she made life better for those she loved.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Marilyn (James) Micklethwait of Spring Branch, Texas, Elaine Schrank of Denton, Texas, Valarie Kass of Karnes City, Diane (James) Smith of Coppell, Texas, Edwin (Lyndal) Wiatrek of Karnes City, Robert (Kay) Wiatrek of Austin, Texas, and James( Happy) Wiatrek of Yadkinville, NC; grandchildren, Dana (Sonam) Micklethwait, Amber (Joshua) Ritenour, Travis (Yana) Schrank, Nick (Alana) Kass, Ryan and Taylor (Ying) Smith, Lauren (Chris) Housley, Jillian (Anthony) Winn and Kathryn Wiatrek, Jessica (Lauren) Wiatrek and Sarah Wiatrek, Jewellianna Bell; and great grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan, Katelyn and Ella Krapfl; Abigail and Caleb Ritenour, Trinley Tsering, Waylon and Sophia Schrank, Logan Wiatrek, Ayden Smith, Parker Winn and Madaline Kass.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers, Aloys and Lambert (Johnny) Pawelek, sister, Helen Wiatrek; and grand-daughter Kelly Krapfl.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment will follow in the Cestohowa Cemetery. A reception at Columbus Club Hall will follow after interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or St. Cornelius Catholic Church Altar Society, 605 E Calvert, Karnes City, TX 78118.
