Eleanor “Ella” Manka, 87, of Panna Maria, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mrs. Manka was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Panna Maria to Henry and Susie (Lyssy) Pieprzyca. She married Leon “Pat” Manka on Oct. 24, 1950. She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria where she was a member of the Altar Society and the Rosary Circle. She was a volunteer at the Panna Maria Visitor’s Center, a 4-H Leader and a seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Theresa Bednorz and Lorraine Chandler; and two brothers, Emil Pieprzyca and Lambert Pieprzyca.
Survivors include four children, Pat Lee Manka of Panna Maria, Patricia (Larry) Nickle of New Braunfels, Sarah (Mike) Dann of Tavernier, Florida, and Felix Manka of Austin; sisters, Peggy (Velmon) Buehring of Karnes City and Rosalie Walker of Alabama; brother, Alvin (Donna) Pieprzyca of Panna Maria; sister-in-law, Theresa Pieprzyca; grandchildren, Natalia Bell, Patrick Manka, Lauren Nickle, Kelsey Manka, Evan Manka and Michael Dann; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria followed by a rosary at 6:30 that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in the Panna Maria cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Natalia Bell, Patrick Manka, Lauren Nickle, Kelsey Manka, Evan Manka and Michael Dann.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.