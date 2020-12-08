Eleanor L. Jarzombek, age 93, a lifelong resident of Karnes City, TX went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Fairfield Nursing & Rehab where she had been a resident for the past six years. She was born on January 11, 1927, in Kosciusko, TX to Edmond and Emelia Lyssy. She married Ben Jarzombek on June 24, 1947. She was a longtime active member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church and the Altar Society where she was awarded “Woman of the Year” in 2013. A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening where she received “Yard of the Month” several times. She especially loved the bus trips to the casino.
In her early years, Eleanor worked part time helping Ben in the meat department wrapping meat at Karnes Mercantile. Later in life, she worked at the Kenedy Livestock Auction and the Karnes City Livestock Auction. Later in life, when her husband, Ben, started Ben’s Bar-B Que and Catering, she was the secret partner behind the scenes, stirring up the potato salad and cole slaw.
Once the grandkids came along, she gained the name of “MeMa”. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great role model teaching them many life lessons including how to bake family favorites.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, Ben Jarzombek of 64 years; three sisters, Elizabeth Jarzombek, Rose Mary Kotara and Susan Bienek; and three brothers-Anton Lyssy, Peter Lyssy and Frank Lyssy. She is survived by her sister, Josephine Moczygemba of Falls City. Also surviving her are daughters, Carol Moller (Kevin) of Fairfield TX, and Janet Creswell (Traye) of Seguin, TX and sons, Ron Jarzombek (Shirley) of Mechanicsville, IA and Mike Jarzombek (Cara) of Houston, TX. She has six grandchildren, Shari, Debi, Robert, Randy, Bryan and Brandon and one step-grandchild Cheryl (Jim) Heiger. She also has twelve great-grandchildren Abby, Emma, Madi, Jack, Sawyer, Haley, Easton, Decker, Joash, James, Ryder and Rhett; and two step-great grandchildren Christopher and Matthew; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Eleanor’s contagious smile and laughter were her signature traits. She showed all of us how to live life to the fullest. We have many fond memories of her. They will always be in our hearts.
A public viewing was held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa on Saturday, December 5th, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 10:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Burial followed at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, Cestohowa cemetery or the charity of your choice.
