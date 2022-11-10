Mrs. Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam, age 92, of Kenedy, TX passed away peacefully at her youngest son and daughter-in-law’s home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
She was born in Falls City, TX on Christmas Day, 12/25/1929 and was the oldest daughter of the late John and Eleanora “Nora” Szalwinski. She’s preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Daniel Leo Tam; brothers John, Justin and Gervase Szalwinski; sisters Anna Louise Gawlik and Angie Boehm; son Larry Wayne Tam, and great granddaughter Diana Faith Brysch.
She is survived by sons Terry (Lisa) Tam of Kenedy, Patrick (Joy) Tam of Kenedy and daughter Mary (Jerome) Liska of Falls City; 10 grandchildren Cheryl (Derek) Villanueva of Corpus Christi, Michelle Gustafson of Houston, Jason (Amanda) Tam of San Antonio, Amanda Sue Brysch (Eli) of Kenedy, Samantha and Kassandra Liska of Falls City, Patrick Tam Jr. of San Antonio, Crystal and Paige Tam of College Station, and Kevin Tam of Kenedy; and great grandchildren Darren and Madison Villanueva of Corpus Christi, Lincoln and Kayden Gustafson of Houston, Jason Elliot Tam of San Antonio, Gabriel Leo Liska of Kenedy and soon to be Genevieva Annaleigh Brysch. She is also survived by sister Julia Szalwinski and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ellen was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Kenedy for 70 years. Through the years she always had a very strong faith and prayer life, praying the rosary daily. She can be quoted saying, “Never underestimate the power of prayer.” She was a very humble, loving, and kindhearted woman who always put the needs of others before herself. She loved cooking and gardening and often prepared Sunday meals for the entire family. She never asked for anything and worked hard her whole life, helping her husband on the farm and taking care of her family. To the end, she was very thankful for everything anyone did for her, and she never once complained. She is greatly loved by her family and friends. She will be missed immensely.
Visitation was Sunday, September 25th at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral mass was Monday, September 26th at 10 am. Both services were at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Kenedy, TX. Officiating was Father Norbert Hermann. She was laid to rest next to her husband at the Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers serving were Jason Tam, Patrick Tam Jr., Kevin Tam, Eli Brysch, Derek Villanueva, and Ray Szalwinski. Honorary pallbearers were granddaughters Cheryl Villanueva, Michelle Gustafson, Crystal Tam, Paige Tam, Amanda Brysch, Samantha Liska, Kassandra Liska, and Amanda Tam.
