Eleanora R. Sandahl, 84, of Rockford, IL, passed away at 11:43 p.m. on December 3, 2021, in Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born November 3, 1937, in Kenedy, TX, the daughter of Howard N. and Ruby M. (Carlson) Anderson. She was a graduate of Kenedy High School, Trinity Bible College and Northern Illinois University, and received her Master’s degree in Education and Administration.
Eleanora taught as an elementary and jr. high school teacher for Rockford Public Schools and Rockford Christian. She married Lawrence Sandahl, January 1999, in Rockford. Eleanora was a member of First Free Evangelical Church and sang in the choir for many years. She was also a member of The National Honor Society, Sinnissippi Quilt Guild, Ogle County Farm Bureau, The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club and Camcar Retiree Group. She served as board member of Rockford Rescue Mission for several years. She had a passion for teaching and loved spending time with her family.
Survived by her husband, Lawrence; step-sons, Steve (Monica) Sandahl, Greg (Brenda) Sandahl; step-daughter, Lynn Miller; brother, Kenneth Anderson; sister-in-law, Jan Weldon; nephew, Christopher Anderson; great-nephews, Aiden and Miles Anderson; step-granddaughter, Crystal (Dwight) Swanson; step-grandson, Todd Aspling; several step-grandchildren; many cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents and first husband, Eugene Aspling; brother, Weldon (Jan) Anderson.
Special thank you to the staff at Fairhaven and Northern Illinois Hospice for their exceptional care.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Monroe Center Community Church, 17435 IL-72, Monroe Center, IL 61052, with Pastor Robert Mellon officiating.
Visitation is from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday prior to the service in the church. A reception will be held in the church immediately following the funeral. Burial will be Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Arlington Cemetery.
Memorials to Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St. Rockford IL, 61102.
