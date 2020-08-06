Elias Stanley Brysch, Sr. entered eternal rest on August 4, 2020, at the age of 97. Mr. Brysch of Cestohowa, Texas, was born on August 7, 1922, in Cestohowa to Polycarp and Albina Kopecki Brysch.
Elias married Frances Ann Krawietz on October 24, 1949, in Panna Maria, Texas. Being an only son, Elias had to leave school after 6th grade to help on the family farm but remained a life-long learner through reading and keeping up with current events. When not working on the farm, as a youth Elias also served in the Civilian Conservation Corps during WWII. He continued farming and ranching throughout his life while enjoying hunting and fishing on the side. For several years he supplemented the family income by painting houses. In the meantime, Elias and Frances raised five children and cared for five family elders. He was an active parishioner of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa and was a member of the Holy Name Society.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Bernice Krawietz Halff of San Antonio and daughters; sisters Danat Marie Brysch of Rome, Italy, Gloria (Charlie) Donaubauer of Kenedy, Mary Ann Brysch of Cestohowa and Bernadette (Russell) Bluhm of Cestohowa; son Elias (Anita) Brysch, Jr. of Karnes City, Texas; 3 nieces and 3 nephews; and 15 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren, in all of whom he kept an abiding interest and concern. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Frances Krawietz Brysch, and by his sisters, Annie Brysch, Lucy Zaiontz, Clara Sprencel and Florence Marek, and a niece and three nephews.
A private rosary and funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the church in Cestohowa. Burial will follow in the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Funeral services are entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home of Karnes City, Texas. Any donations in memory of Elias Brysch, Sr. can be made to the Nativity of the Bl. Virgin Mary Cemetery (Cestohowa Cemetery).
Rhodes Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.