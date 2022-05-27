Elisandro Torres, age 85, of Runge passed peacefully and was reunited with the love of his life, Frances Torres, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Elisandro was born to Maria and Thomas Reyes, Sr. on May 19, 1937. At a very young age he was adopted by Rosenda and Magdaleno Torres, Sr.
Elisandro and Frances were married on September 11, 1960. Throughout his life he was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Much like Frances his family was his pride and joy and would do absolutely anything for them. He enjoyed making his family laugh during family gatherings but more importantly he enjoyed sneaking in kisses to his wife when taking pictures. Elisandro was well known in Runge for being a hardworking, honest man.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Frances Torres; his parents, Maria Reyes, Thomas Reyes, Sr., Tomasa Reyes, Rosenda Torres and Magdaleno Torres, Sr., as well as numerous brothers and sisters.
Elisandro is survived by his children Mary Lou (Eloy) Nunez, Tommy (Nancy) Torres and Nilda (Frankie) Reyna; grandchildren, Lauren (Matt) LaCavera, Mandy Schuenemann, Audrey (Aaron) Torres, Loree (Joe) Jefferson, Mary Frances (Jason) Gonzales, Christopher (Rebecca) Parker, Brandon Nunez, Rayanna Reyna; and sixteen great- grandchildren; sisters, Rebecca Lopez, Rosenda Hernandez, Alberta (Jose) Aleman and Elva (Colby) Robinson; brothers, Martin Reyes, Ramiro (Maria) Torres, Sr., Raul (Antonia) Reyes, Sr., and Thomas (Mary Ann) Reyes, Jr.; sisters-in-laws Eloisa Elizondo, Elisa Torres, Margaret Reyes, and Antonia Flynn; brothers-in-law, Juan (Josie) Garza, Stacy Fixico, Robert Garcia, Gilbert Lara, Sr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 29, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Runge. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. and a funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge. Burial will follow at the Runge Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Christopher Parker, Brandon Nunez, Daylyn Arigullin, Ja’sean Walker, Florentino Ruiz, and Gilbert Torres. Honorary pallbearers: Matthew LaCavera, Aaron Escamilla, Joe Jefferson, and Jason Gonzales.
We are at peace knowing that momma and daddy are reunited, holding hands, and walking the streets of heaven together.
