Eliseo “Chelo” Villareal Sr., 92, of Karnes City, passed away on February 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Delores Cantu Villareal and Andres Villareal on December 24, 1928, in Helena, Texas. Chelo proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph, Jessie, Ramiro, Robert and Roy; and sister, Irene.
Chelo is survived by his wife of 61 years, Olga Villareal; sons, Chelo Villareal Jr., and Eleazar (Sonia) Villareal; grandchildren, Mariah J. Villareal, Roman N. (Emily) Villareal and Christian Jimenez; sisters, Nora (Pete) Andrade, and Isabel (Johnny) DeLeon. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
