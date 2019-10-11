Elizabeth Ann Sczepanik Moss was born in Falls City, Texas on Sept. 20, 1933 to Emeryk Sczepanik and Otillie Mzyk-Sczepanik. She was returned to our Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. She was involved with the Parish Council, past Grand Regent and of the Catholic Daughters of America, Vice-Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America and Altar Society. Elizabeth also enjoyed cooking, gardening, heading Bridal Showers for the Community and playing Bunco. She mostly enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. She was on the Housing Authority of Falls City Board of Directors as Secretary and Chairperson for many years, past Falls City Band Booster President for four years, past Falls City Band Booster Treasurer, P.T.O. Member and Room Mother for many different schools throughout the United States. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for many years in South Carolina and California, Brownie leader in Virginia, and assistant Cub Scout Leader in San Antonio. She also enjoyed in assisting with sports by head score keeping on the El Toro, California Baseball Little League. She was also committed to her Alma Mater by serving on the Beaver Roundup Committee for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, John C. Moss, Sr., retired Captain of the U.S. Marine Corps. She was also preceded by her parents, Emeryk Sczepanik and Otillie Mzyk-Sczepanik; brother, Louis Frances; sister, Edith Marie and her daughter, Cynthia Bernal.
She is survived by her sister, Gracie Smith. She is also survived by children, grandchildren and great-grand children: Deborah and husband, Alan Sekula Sr.; granddaughter, Lisa and husband Christopher Ataee Sr., and great granddaughter, Kathrine Ann and great grandsons Christopher Jr, James A. and Josh. Grandsons, Alan Jr, Michael and great-granddaughter Keeley. Grandson, Franklin and his wife Michelle, great-granddaughters, Aleanna, Sadie and Bella and great-grandson, Bryce Schmidt. John and his wife, Jennifer, grandsons, Hudson and Jack. Rebecca Moss Williams, Kathy and Sean Phillips.
Donations may be made to the Falls City Library and Holy Trinity Catholic Church Building Fund.
Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. A rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 also at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will start immediately after the rosary at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. Interment will follow at the Falls City Cemetery.
