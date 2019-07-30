Elizabeth Ann Thoma-Saldana, 59, of Kenedy, TX passed away July 25, 2019.
Mrs. Saldana was born Dec. 24, 1959 to Consuelo and Norbert Thoma. One sister Carol Thoma Yeshe and one brother, Paul Thoma. First laid eyes on her true love in 7th Grade. Friends all through school……eventually discovering love in college. Joel Saldana and Liz married June 25, 1983. Blessed with a precious daughter, Bettina Maria a year later. Sadly, Bettina passed away at age 6. Liz worked alongside her beloved husband at his medical practice, first in San Antonio and then in Kenedy. Liz found great joy in working in any capacity needed at St. Cornelius Church in Karnes City. She truly felt that fellow parishioners were her family. Several illnesses caused Liz to cut back on her activities at St. Cornelius and she deeply missed her “family”. Ultimately, pancreatic cancer crept into Liz’s life and the final chapter was written.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Bettina; parents, Consuelo and Norbert Thoma.
Survivors include husband, Joel Saldana; sister, Carol Yeshe; brother, Paul Thoma; loving nieces and nephews; outstanding great nieces and nephews who touched and enriched her life beyond measure.
Honored to have been chosen as a Godparent for 7 children. “You are forever in my prayers.”
A Holy Rosary was recited Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at the St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City.
A funeral Mass was held there Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. Interment followed in the Kenedy Cemetery.
Services were under the direction of Eckols Funeral Home.
