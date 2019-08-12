Elizabeth Banduch Kopecki, 94, of Panna Maria, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, peacefully in her sleep.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Kopecki; her parents, Paul and Philomena Banduch; brothers, Joe Banduch, John Banduch; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include four children, Vivian (Dennis) Mika, Marvin (Henrietta) Kopecki, Milton (Kathy) Kopecki and Velma (Michael) Janysek; grandchildren, Michelle French, Kevin Mika, Karen Fos, Melissa Beaman, Angela Sultzer, Blaise Kopecki, Ryan Kopecki, Kurt Kopecki, Garrett Kopecki, Genna Alexander, James Janysek, Cody Janysek, Jason Janysek; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Josie Swientek and Sylvia Keller; and a sister-in-law, Helen Banduch.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial followed at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
