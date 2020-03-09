Ella Jeane Najvar, 84, of Karnes City, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in San Antonio.
Mrs. Najvar was born to Ed and Blanche Schautteet on April 2, 1935. She was a lifelong Catholic and enjoyed bowling, playing dominoes, board games and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Marcel Najvar.
Survivors include her children, Sharla DeVold, Bud (Karen) Najvar, Don (Dee) Najvar, Glen (Shelby) Najvarand Barbara (Kyle) Shaw; grandchildren, FreddieWallace, Kristopher DeVold, Christin Propst, Shawn Najvar, Hayley Aikey, Katie Najvar, Jordan Najvar, Reid Najvar, Dylan Najvar, Kendall Najvar, Hannah Najvarand Madison Shaw; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be conducted Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial to follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
