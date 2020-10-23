Elline Alma Fenner Schmidt, age 87, of Kenedy, TX passed away on September 16, 2020, in Kenedy, TX. Elline was born July 9. 1933, to the late Carl and Ida Rippstein Fenner in Lenz, TX. Elline grew up In the Lenz community and her family then moved to Kenedy. She graduated from Kenedy High School in 1951; married Monroe Schmidt, Jr. on Sept. 21, 1955, and together had 5 children, Cherry, Terry, Merry, Carey, and Laurey. Elline became a young widow when her husband Monroe was killed in a tragic accident on April 9, 1969. She raised their children working hard at The Advance and Kenedy Times Newspapers, A.S.C.O. Community Council and Chevron, taking them to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church faithfully, actively involved in her children’s activities as a Brownie & Girl Scout Leader, president of friends of Kenedy Library, member of P.T.A., and a Karnes County Reserve Officer. Elline unfortunately had a major stroke in October of 1979. She remained at home and lived the last nine years of her life at John Paul II Nursing home before going to be with her Lord and Savior. She will be keenly missed and will be always remembered for her loving Smile.
Elline is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ida Rippstein Fenner; husband, Monroe Schmidt, Jr.; daughter, Merry Carol Beck; son, Carey Carl Schmidt, son in law; Roy Dale Pargmann; fraternal grandparents, Fritz and Alma Fenner; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Meta Rippstein; and brother and sister in law, Elroy and Ardenella Fenner.
Elline is survived by her children, Cherry Pargmann, Terry Schmidt and wife Neva, Laurey Wishert and husband John, son-in-law, Robert Beck; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to her best friend and caregiver for many years Gypsy Barnes and to all the caregivers at John Paul II Nursing Home.
Family visitation was held Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 9AM to 10:30 AM at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with services at 10:30 AM with the Rev. Wally Scheivelbein officiating. Interment followed in the New Bremen Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were her grandsons, and honorary pallbearers were here great-grandsons.
Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kenedy, TX.
Eckols Funeral Home
