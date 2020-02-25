Eloisa Pena Perales, 87, of Karnes City, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Ms. Perales was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Karnes City to Adolfo and Matiana (Gomez) Pena.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Guadalupe Beltran and Mary Contreras; and four brothers, Eralio Pena, Raul Pena, Carlos Bazan and Perfecto Pena.
Survivors include seven children, Mary Jane (Joe) Prieto, Joe A. (Griselda) Perales, Fernando (Nancy) Perales, Diana Perales, Servando (Dana) Perales, Luis Perales and Jorge (Kristi) Perales; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gilbert Pena.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Rhodes Funeral Home chapel in Karnes City followed by a prayer service.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Interment will follow at the Karnes City Latin Cemetery.
