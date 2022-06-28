Elvera “Vera” Geneva Reiley: 1941 - 2022
Elvera Geneva Reiley, age 80, of Horseshoe Bay entered into rest on Friday, June 24, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born November 15, 1941 in Kenedy, Texas to parents Oscar and Edith Anderson, she was the youngest of eleven children. After her mother’s passing when she was ten years old, she was raised by her aunt and uncle John and Julia Polson. She lived most of her life in the Austin area but in her later years resided in Spicewood, Dripping Springs, Sun City, Round Rock and Marble Falls area.
She retired from Camp Mabry in 1990 after a long government career that included years at the IRS and Veterans Administration.
Vera is preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. She is survived by her three children, Tami Reiley Bartels, Darrell Reiley, and Lisa Reiley Strong; 3 grandchildren, Macauley, Jacob and Christopher; 2 sisters, Addie Mae and Helen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved family and especially enjoyed spending time with her siblings, their spouses and children at every opportunity. She also loved the Lord and enjoyed singing in the choir or singing hymns while at home. Vera always had a smile and a big hug for family, friends and strangers alike.
Visitation will be July 1, 2022 and the service will be July 2, 2022, both at the Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home located at 1805 Hwy 281 North in Marble Falls. Burial will follow at the Marble Falls City Cemetery.
