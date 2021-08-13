Emma Hermis Donaubauer, age 94, of Kenedy passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Kenedy. Emma was born on Oct. 20, 1926, in Hobson to the late Julius and Angeline Olsovesky Hermis. Emma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend to many and a devout member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, G.W. Donaubauer; parents, Julius and Angeline Olsovesky Hermis; sons, Andrew John and Harold John; sisters, Hermina Hermis, Christina Syring, and Marcine Dupnik.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Donaubauer and wife Gloria of Kenedy, Gilmer Donaubauer of Kenedy; grandchildren, Dawn Donaubauer of San Antonio, Angela Rodriguez and husband Joe of San Antonio, Melinda Eilers and husband John of Fredericksburg, Lee Ann Donaubauer-Rendon and husband Juan Carlo of Edinburg, Lindsy Morin and husband Ramon of Lakeside, California, Thomas Donaubauer and wife Jennifer of Converse; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.
A Holy Rosary was recited Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
The funeral mass was celebrated Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating.
Interment followed in the Kenedy Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Thomas Donaubauer, Joe Rodriguez, John Eilers, Juan Carlo Rendon, David Dupnik and Matthew Gotthardt.