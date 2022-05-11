Ermelinda “Melinda” Roberts of Karnes City, TX passed away at Baptist Hospital in San Antonio on May 6, 2022, after complications from triple bypass surgery she had done in October 2021.
Melinda was born in Karnes City on July 1, 1951, to Ramiro Santos and Petra (Benavides) Santos and was one of 8 children.
Melinda was a graduate of Karnes City High School, class of 1969. After high school she lived in Austin, Dallas and Houston working at various jobs and trying to figure out what life had in store for her. She eventually met her first husband Bud Proctor and moved to Corpus Christi where he was stationed in the Navy. They had a son, Jeremy in 1972. Things didn’t go as planned and she and Jeremy moved back to her hometown of Karnes City. A few years later, she met the love of her life, Donnie Roberts. They were married May 5, 1979, and had a daughter, Jennifer shortly thereafter. They were married for 41 years until Donnie passed in December of 2020.
In the early 1980s, Melinda worked at the Karnes Citation for many years as well as the Karnes City Public Library. Around 1990, she started work for Warner Dental Clinic/Dr. Franke and was there for over 20 years until she retired a few years ago. She enjoyed her time off and loved visiting with her grandkids as much as she could. She loved life and she loved seeing those kids grow.
Melinda is preceded in death by her husband Louis “Donnie” Roberts; parents, Ramiro Santos and Petra (Benavides) Santos, brothers, Ramiro Santos Jr., Raul Santos, Rogelio “Roy” Santos, Ruben Santos.
Melinda is survived by her children, Jeremy (Kristi) Proctor, Jennifer (Jeremy) Mandel; grandchildren, Kendall Proctor - 5 yrs, Kylie Proctor - 2 yrs, Korbynn Riojas - 12 yrs, Garrett Mandel - 4 yrs; sisters, Minerva (Eli) Canales, Irene Highberg, Mary Diane Ramirez; mother-in-law, Irene Roberts; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Boyd) Sims, Jan (Robert) Danmier, Kaye (Rick) Jamison; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who were like family to her.
Public viewing will be held Thursday, May 12th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral will start at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Graveside services will take place at a later date in the Karnes City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home