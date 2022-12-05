Ernesto Cordova DeLeon, age 69, of Fall City passed away on Wednesday November 30, 2022. He was born to Anastacio DeLeon & Ygnacia Cordova DeLeon on February 17, 1953.
Ernesto married Lucy Zamora DeLeon on January 1, 1974. Throughout his life he was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Ernesto worked as a welder, as well as a roughneck, then became an ordained minister, retiring into the life of a rancher. He enjoyed talking to people, reading the newspaper, and studying his bible. He enjoyed the company of others but especially his family. Ernesto never met a stranger. He met the Lord as his savior about 16 years old which allowed him the opportunity to introduce his family to the Lord. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Angelita Cordova; his father, Anastacio De Leon; and brother, Carlos DeLeon.
Ernesto is survived by his wife, Lucy Zamora-DeLeon; daughter, Norma & her husband John Hinojosa, granddaughter Brianna McCarrell, great grandson Beau Alexander McCarrell, granddaughter Marissa Hinojosa, grandson John Hinojosa; daughter, Angelita & her husband Carlos Carranza, grandson Daniel Carranza; son, Ernest II & his wife Lizzette DeLeon, granddaughter Karyn DeLeon, & grandson Ernesto DeLeon III; his siblings, Rosa Ontieros (Jessie) nephew Federico DeLeon (Leslie), Anastasio DeLeon Jr. (Rosa) niece & nephews Anastacio , Adrian, & Gloria, Ruben DeLeon (Sarah) nieces & nephew Rachel, Rebecca, Rosita, & Jonathan, and Federico DeLeon (Kathy).
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5th at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral will start at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th, also at Rhodes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home