Esavel Cardona Morin, age 75, passed away in Burleson, Tx on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born to Severo Cardona and Sofia Anaya Soliz on June 4, 1947, in Karnes City, Tx.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnulfo Morin; son, Fabian Soliz Jr.; her parents; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Esavel is survived by her children, Lisa Parada, Leticia (David) Alcantar, Minnie (Jose Bonilla) Gonzales, Jesse Joe Rodriguez, 4 brothers, and 8 sisters. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24th at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25th at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial to follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Jay Gonzales, Nicole Ramos, Raymond Martinez, Marcus Martinez, Isaiah Rubio, and Matthias Rubio.