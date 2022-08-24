Estell Jessica Barrientes, age 47, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend left this world peacefully on August 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family in Victoria, Tx. Estell was born July 11, 1975 to Geronimo Alvear Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Kuecker in Floresville, Tx.
Estell lived in Karnes County all her life. She was one of seven children. She became a CNA in 2001 and worked at various nursing homes throughout her career. She loved playing bingo, dancing, fishing, and spending time with her family that she cherished dearly.
She is preceded in death by her father, Geronimo Alvear Jr; longtime boyfriend, Alfredo Torres; grandparents, Geronimo Sr. and Jesusa Alvear, and Charles and Estell Wilkie.
Estell is survived by her mother, Mary (William) Kuecker of Karnes City; siblings, Miguel (Delma) Alvear of Runge, Monica (Jose) Torrez of Beeville, Geronimo (Lucy) Alvear III, Lupe (James) Rosales of Karnes City, Kelly (Alex) Wilkie of Houston, Charlie (Anna) Alvear of Karnes City; nephews, Jathan Alvear, Jaisle Valdez, Jayrin Alvear, Steel Rosales, Aaron Rosales, Lucas Alvear, Lorenzo Alvear, Cordell Segura, and Christian Segura; nieces, Skilyn Rosales, Lexi Deming, Lyanna Alvear, Jayme Chavez, Larissa Valdez, and Brailee Wilkie.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City on Thursday, August 25, 2022. A prayer service will begin at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at The First Baptist Church in Runge. Burial will follow at the Rosales Family Cemetery in Karnes City.