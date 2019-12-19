Ester S. Rodriguez, age 79, of Karnes City Texas passed away on December 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Ester was born to Jose Maria Saenz and Anita Cavazos Saenz on December 5, 1940 in Beeville. She married Abel Rodriguez on February 16, 1963 and they lived together in Karnes City. Together they raised four children.
Ester was a home maker, care giver, and a seamstress. She also worked part time with both the Karnes City and Fanning School districts. She was an avid member of Smirna Pentecostal Church in Pawnee, Texas.
She is preceded in death by parents Jose Maria & Anita Saenz. Husband Abel Rodriguez, granddaughter Teagan Grace Rodriguez, Sister Angelita Sauceda and nephew Jeremy Saenz.
Ester leaves her children Noel (Sonja) Rodriguez of Three Rivers, Oralia Urrutia (Tony Cruz) of Kenedy, Enrique Rodriguez of Normanna and Edward (Jennifer) Rodriguez of Kenedy.
She also leaves to cherish her memory four grandchildren. Ashley White of Karnes City, Eric Rodriguez of San Antonio, Korie Rodriguez of San Antonio, and Hailey Rodriguez of Kenedy, along with two great grandchildren, Amariah White of Karnes City, and Roger Gill of San Antonio.
Ester is also survived by her siblings Alberto (late Petra Prieto) Saenz, Sylvia (Chuck) Nations, Rosa Winn, Arnold (Maria) Saenz, Santiago Saenz, Raul Saenz, George (Vicki) Saenz, Carlos Saenz along with a host of nieces, nephews, & cousins.
Visitation was held December 17, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer services at EcKols Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at Smirna Pentecostal Church in Pawnee on December 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial followed at New Bremen Cemetery in Lenz.
