Ethel Marie Dugie Pawelek, of Panna Maria, Texas, went to be with our Heavenly Father April 26, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born July 9, 1936 in Panna Maria, Texas, daughter of Alex and Rosie (Moczygemba) Dugie. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Conrad Joseph Pawelek; her parents; brothers, Eusebius, Claude, Clarence; and infant son, Donald. Ethel was a dedicated and loving spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who always gave her love freely to all. Her devotion to God and to her family will always be cherished and remembered. She spent many years working at Pawelek’s Meat Market and Jauer Farm Supply. Ethel was a devout and humble servant of the Lord who offered her life and love to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Panna Maria Community. In 2017, she was awarded the Lumen Gentium Award by the San Antonio Archdiocese for her dedication and service to her church.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Felux (Wilbert), Deacon Michael Pawelek (Judy), Sharon Robbins (Glen), and Daryl Pawelek (Michelle); grandchildren, Chris Felux (Diane), Father Jonathan Felux, Greg Felux (Kandis), Michael Pawelek (Becky), Joseph Pawelek (Casey), David Pawelek (Tarah), Elizabeth Pawelek Bigelow(Matthew), John Pawelek (fiancée Natalie Nowland), Ryan Robbins (Erin), Stefanie Robbins Roemer (Joel), Alysse, Amber, and Matthew Pawelek; and great-grandchildren, Connor, Coryn, Corbin, Clara, Joshua, Ethan, Laurel, and David Felux; Cora, Evelyn ,Caroline, Amelia, Michael Joseph III, Madeleine, Joseph, Samson, Reese, and Louis Pawelek; Benjamin Bigelow; Kasen, Everett, Keegan, and Lachlan Robbins; Kyle and Blair Roemer; her brother Alex Dugie, Jr. (Bernice), sister-in-laws Joan Dugie, Nancy Dugie, Beatrice Bittner (Mike).
Visitation will be held from 12 pm – 4 pm on Friday, May 1st at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. Burial will be Saturday, May 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Panna Maria Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
