Eugenio Rodriguez Jr., 74, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Medical City Hospital in McKinney surrounded by his family.
Mr. Rodriguez was born Nov. 25, 1945, in Runge to Martha C. and Eugenio Rodriguez Sr. He was a storyteller and enjoyed making people laugh, fishing, meeting new people, traveling, and helping all his neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael David Rodriguez; infant daughter, Cynthia Rodriguez; infant son, Rosendo Rodriguez; brother, Reynaldo C. Rodriguez; and sisters, Leonora Rodriguez, Dora Oyerbides and Juanita Garza.
Survivors include three daughters, Anita Rodriguez of McKinney, Esmeralda (Esteban) Batres of Dallas and Michelle Rodriguez of Lorenzo; sons, Ricardo (Josie) Rodriguez of Lorenzo and Reynaldo Rodriguez of McKinney; brothers, Juan Rodriguez, Rudy Rodriguez and Augustine Rodriguez; sisters, Maria Torres, Sylvia R. Olivarez, Martha Lange, Norma Valdez and Rose Huerta; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Runge.
A remembrance service will begin at 1 o’clock that afternoon with the funeral service conducted at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Runge Latin Cemetery.
