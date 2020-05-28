On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Eunice Donnell, loving wife and awesome mother, passed away at age 83.
Eunice was born on September 24, 1936, to Wesley and Lois (McGrand) Boyd. She worked as a nurse’s aide and private nurse until she retired. On February 22, 1964, she married Charles Donnell. They raised one daughter, Lorrie (Donnell) Smith.
Eunice loved animals and never met a stray that she didn’t want to take care of and feed. She especially loved Chihuahuas and raised and cared for several throughout her lifetime. She also loved to play the piano and sing and was affectionately known as “Sangie” to her loved ones. She was known for her sweet disposition and kind and compassionate nature.
Eunice was preceded in death by her father, Wesley; her mother, Lois; and her brother, William.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Donnell; her sister, Doris (Boyd) Fey; her daughter, Lorrie and her husband, Wayne; and three grandsons, Nicholas, Jason and Callen.
A visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home chapel. Burial followed at the Harmony Cemetery in Gillett, Tx.
