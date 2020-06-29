Eunice Ruth Ables of Marbles Falls, Texas, formerly of Kenedy, Texas, age 91, was born on August 25, 1928, in Karnes County, Texas, to J.R. Appling and Eunice Holmes Appling passed away in Marble Falls, Texas, on June 25, 2020 at the age of 91.
Eunice was an owner/proprietor of a dairy farm and also worked as a bookkeeper for the Alamo Lumber Company. She is survived by her husband: Leonard Caswell (L.C. ) Ables Jr.; her daughter: Carolyn Reiley of Meadowlakes, Texas; son: Larry Ables of Karnes City, Texas; six grandchildren: Randy Reiley, Deborah Head, Tracy Demmer, Kevin Ables, Stephanie Kay Robertston and Lorrie Jaen Singleton; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her son, Nelson Wayne Ables.
Eunice will be privately be inured in the Kenedy Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kenedy.
This sweet little lady will be missed.
Eckols Funeral Home
