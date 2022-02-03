Eurelia (Delia) G. Martinez, 76 of Helena, TX passed away on Tuesday February 1, 2022, at her residence in Helena.
Eurelia was born on November 8, 1945 in Ecleto, TX to Guadalupe Lemos Guzman and Jose Guzman. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Panna Maria and was retired from the Amarillo Independent School District. Eurelia loved to cook, dance and spend time with her family. She loved spoiling and loving on her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Christina Ann Rodriguez and her husband Cesar of Helena, Jimmy Martinez of Helena, Irma Lopez and her husband Marcos of Laredo, Celia Vazquez and her husband Joel of Amarillo, daughter -in-law Isabel Martinez of Amarillo, and Julian Martinez, Jr. of Abilene; 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Eurelia is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years Julian P. Martinez, her beloved son Larry Martinez, her parents Guadalupe Lemos Guzman and Jose Guzman; brothers Roman Guzman, Alejandro Guzman, Joe Guzman, Jesse Guzman; sisters Virginia Cruz, Elfida Garza, Minnie Garcia, Mary Calderon, Alice Arriga.
A visitation will start at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A Rosary will be recited there at 7:30 p.m. that same evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, Tx. Burial will follow at the Helena Latin Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cesar Rodriguez II, Fabian Vasquez, Jermey Vasquez, Eric Herrera, Michael Herrera, Adam Martinez, Julian Martinez III, and Audry Martinez.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home