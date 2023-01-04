Evangeline (Van) Buehring, age 73, of Kenedy, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
She was born on August 15, 1949, in Poth, Texas, to Sylvester and Annie Moczygemba Mutz. She graduated from Falls City High School in 1967.
Van was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Genevieve #917 and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. As a quick study with numbers, she worked as an accountant for Gulley & Gulley until 1987.
Her talent with numbers made her a force to be reckoned with in games like Yahtzee, Sudoku, puzzles, dominoes, 42, moon, and straight. She was hard to beat. Her nieces and nephews express great joy in remembering her quick wit and sense of humor. Van loved her family generously, spending as much time with them as she could.
Van was preceded in death by her parents; sister Jerelene Pawelek; brothers Mark Mutz and Kasper Mutz; brothers-in-law, Archie Jarzombek and Erwin L. Kramer, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Janice Krueger Mutz.
She is survived by her sisters, Almarene Jarzombek of Falls City, Anna Kramer of Karnes City, Helen and husband James Brysch of Hobson, and Judith and husband Tim Murphy of Kenedy; and brothers, Virgil S. Mutz of Hobson, Sylvester E. “Lucky” and wife Carol Mutz of Cape Fair, Missouri, and Pat and wife Corinne Mutz of Adelaide, Australia. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Hobson followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 a.m. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Father Andrzej Waszczenko, SDS officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be nephews, John Brysch, Jamey Brysch, Joseph Brysch, Erwin L. (Tripp) Kramer, III, T.D. Pawelek, III, Mark Pawelek, Virgil S. (Scooter) Mutz, Jr., and Nathan Mutz. Honorary Pallbearers will be nephews, Dirk Kramer, Michael Mutz, Steven Mutz and Declan Mutz.
The family wishes to send special thanks to the nuns and staff at John Paul II Nursing Home.