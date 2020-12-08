Evaristo Vera Jr. of Kenedy, Texas, born on November 4, 1940, in Charco, Texas, to Evaristo Vera Sr. and Elvira Hernandez Vera, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Mr. Evaristo is preceded in death by his parents; son, David Vera; daughter, Mary Christine Vera; sisters, Elvira Taylor and Rita Venecia; brother, Luis Vera; grandson, Fidencio Martin Vera. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice S. Vera of Kenedy, Texas; his sons, Rick Vera of Kenedy, Texas, Martin (Christi) Vera of Kenedy, Texas, and Frank (Viviana) Vera of Karnes City, Texas; one grandson, Frank Vera Jr. of Karnes City Texas; a brother, Rafael Vera of Alice, Texas; and other relatives. Visitation was held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Eckols Chapel with funeral services at 3 p.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Honorio Velasquez Sr. officiating. Interment followed in Loma Alta Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rick Vera, Martin Vera along with AB Castaneda, Hector Mendoza, Joey Salas and Gus Hernandez.
