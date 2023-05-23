Evelyn A. Marek of Kenedy passed away peacefully at Bluebonnet Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Karnes City, Texas at the age of 78.
She was born on February 23, 1945 in Panna Maria to Clem and Annie (Pawelek) Opiela. She graduated from Karnes City High School in 1963. She married Raymond Marek Jr. on May 2, 1981 in Panna Maria, Texas. Evelyn worked at Sweeney and Company in San Antonio, Elder Oil Tools in Yorktown, and Karnes City ISD. She retired and spent her remaining years at her country home in Kenedy with her husband. Evelyn and Ray enjoyed their happy place, sitting on the beach together. Evelyn was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, Clem and Annie (Pawelek) Opiela; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Dorothea (White) Marek Sr.; her brother-in-law, Frank J. Moczygemba; and nephew, Steve Case.
Evelyn is survived by her sisters, Doris Moczygemba, Lorraine Seidel (Bobby), and Carleen Janysek (Patrick). Additional survivors include her sisters-in-law, Evelyn J. Case (Alan) of Canton, North Carolina and Elizabeth Reed of Senoita, Arizona. She is also survived by numerous niecesand nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria. A rosary was recited at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. also at the church. A burial followed at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Adam Janysek, Jason Moczygemba, Randall Moczygemba, Stephen Moczygemba, Devin Peck, and Brandon Seidel.
