Evelyn Hoffman, age 99, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, entered Heaven Easter morning, April 12, 2020 in Seguin, Texas at sunrise. Evelyn was born to Adela Wehman Haverlah and Bennie Haverlah on December, 17, 1920 at the family farm near Lenz, Texas.
She and Werner Hoffman were married on March 10, 1942 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Karnes City, Texas. They made Karnes City their home where they raised their 2 daughters and became involved in their community. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was also a current member of Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin, Texas.
Evelyn spent her years as a homemaker, and as an employee of Riedel Supply and Karnes County Savings and Loan. She also served as an agent for Hermann Sons Life for 26 years. In her later years she dedicated her time to volunteering at her church, local nursing homes, her daughter’s flower shop and of course could always be found working in her yard which she took great pride in.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, her parents, and sister, Bernice Magel. Evelyn’s survivors include her daughters, Darlene Rhodes (Dusty) of Rockport, Texas, Diane Terp (Bryan) of Seguin, Texas; sister, Betty Benham; grandchildren Lance Rhodes (LaRue), Krista Wegener (Jay), Cara Ferguson (Lance). Great grandchildren include Hannah Rhodes, Connor Wegener, Carson Wegener, Lily Ferguson and Luke Ferguson. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.At this time due to the Covid 19-restrictions, a private graveside service will be held with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St. Seguin, Tx. 78155 or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 408 S. Davidson Karnes City, TX. 78118. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Argent Court in Seguin, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels and Visiting Angels of New Braunfels for the kindness and compassion shown to our loved one. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook
