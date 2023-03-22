Ewa Maria Eleonora Sokulska, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, after a frustrating battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Ewa was born on May 30, 1938, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the only child of Czeslaw Sokulski, a Polish consular official and former cavalry officer from a Silesian family, and Krystyna Eleonora Iwanicka, a Polish Foreign Service officer from an ancient Western Ukrainian family.
Ewa graduated from Assunção Catholic High School in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1956. Her first job was as a flight attendant for Air France, which took her to dozens of countries, including Poland several times, and she became fluent in five languages. Ewa married Philip Wrench in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 21, 1961, and emigrated to Houston, Texas, to start a family. She was an active horsewoman and volunteered for many charities, including Channel 8 (PBS), the Pin Oak Charity Horse Show, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Ewa embarked on a career after her children were teenagers, as Director at The Methodist Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital, as Sales Associate at Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s, and intermittently as a travel agent, interpreter, translator, personal assistant, and bridal consultant, all in Houston.
Ewa was preceded in death by her parents and her half-brother, Roger Sokulski, and survived by her three children, Elle Wrench, Peter Wrench, and Paul Wrench.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria, Texas. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m., and the funeral Mass will start at 11:30 a.m., officiated by Fr. Wieslaw Iwaniec. Burial will follow at Panna Maria Cemetery.
