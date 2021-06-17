Fabian James Wiatrek of Cestohowa, Texas, passed away June 14, 2021, at the age of 75. He was born June 8, 1946, to Rosie Pawelek (Cestohowa) and Vincent Wiatrek (Cestohowa) in Floresville, Texas.
Fabian is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Jerry.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Marlyn Rose (Krawietz); step-children, Jennifer Dupnik, Brandon (Kimberly) Dupnik and Shannon (Chancen) Elliott; grandchildren, Sydney, Ashlan, Vaden, Stella and Oaklynn; and his brother, Raymond Wiatrek.
Fabian (known to many as Curly, Elvis or Grandpa) resided in Cestohowa his entire life, but he spent a great deal of time traveling the world. First, to serve our country in Vietnam, and then while working for companies Susquehanna, Conoco and Chevron. After retirement, he expanded his travels to numerous countries overseas. When at home, Fabian enjoyed working cattle and keeping a tank fully stocked for fishing while also dabbling in the stock market.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa, Texas. The Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. with the funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial to follow immediately after Mass at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Garrett Lindley, Chancen Elliott, Vaden Elliott, Jonathan Mutz, Karl Mutz, Clinton Noll, Charlie Dylla and Ron Seidel.
