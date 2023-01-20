Fabian Moczygemba was born in Kosciusko, Texas on August 22nd, 1937, to Isidor Moczygemba and Julia Laskowski Moczygemba. His family resided in the Kosciusko community in eastern Wilson County.
Fabian attended school in Poth, Texas and graduated from Poth High School, class of 1957.
Fabian enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean conflict. When he returned, he married the love of his life, Margie Camber from Cestohowa. They were married on November 28th, 1964, in Cestohowa, and last year celebrated 58 years of marriage.
On October 27th, 1966, Fabian and Margie welcomed their daughter, Jacquelyn. Fabian worked in sales while they resided in San Antonio. The family moved to the Poth community in 2009.
Fabian’s livelihood was ranching and raising cattle, including his prized longhorns. He loved watching wildlife while feeding cows in Poth, Gillett and Denhawken. He enjoyed taking Margie and Jacque dancing at the Floresville Opry where they made many wonderful friends. Fabian was very active in the VFW Post 8555 where he established lifelong relationships. He enjoyed card games with his brothers-in-law and being playful with his nieces and nephews.
Fabian was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Moczygemba, his parents, Isidor Moczygemba and Julia Laskowski Moczygemba, his brother, Lambert and his sister-n-law, Carolyn Moczygemba, his in-laws, Leon and Regina Camber, his brothers-in-law, Raymond and Alton Camber and Jerry Kasper and niece, Denise Camber.
Fabian is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margie Camber Moczygemba, daughter, Jacquelyn Moczygemba, sister, Delphine Moczygemba Camber, brothers, Patrick Moczygemba, Chester Moczygemba and wife Linda, Albert Moczygemba and wife Susan, and Michael Moczygemba, nieces, Cheryl Egan and husband Alistair, Megan Moczygemba, Erica Oliver and husband Jonathan, Audrey Hilton, nephews, Patrick Moczygemba Jr., Douglas Moczygemba and wife Dianna, Mark Moczygemba and wife Jackie, Wayne Moczygemba and wife Brittany, Kevin Moczygemba and wife Ashley, Alan Camber, Bryan Camber and wife Dara, his brother-in-law, Leroy Camber and wife Sheryl, his sisters-in-law, Elaine Camber Felux and husband Edwin, Janice Camber Svoboda and husband Johnny, Geri Camber Wiatrek and husband Bobby, Karin Camber Kasper, Barbara Camber Braune and husband Steve, Lorene Felux Camber, nieces, Francine Dugi, Jonelle Pipes, Bethany Anderson, Kel Owens, Skylar Darr, Larkin Menefee, Katy Schindler, Tatum Braune, nephews, Greg Felux, Chris Felux, Jason Svoboda, Jonathan Svoboda, Justin Wiatrek, Derek Wiatrek, Slade Kasper and Clayton Camber.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A holy rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, also at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa. Burial will follow in the Cestohowa Cemetery. A celebration of Fabian’s life will be held following the burial.
Serving as pallbearers will be Fabian’s nephews, Kevin Moczygemba, Slade Kasper, Jason Svoboda, Alan Camber, Greg Felux, Doug Moczygemba, Derek Wiatrek, Patrick Moczygemba Jr., Clayton Camber, Chris Felux, Mark Moczygemba, Bryan Camber, Jonathan Svoboda, Justin Wiatrek, Wayne Moczygemba.