Felipe C. Rosales entered into rest on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born August 23, 1930, to the late Cosme and Dominga Cantu Rosales in Seguin, TX. Felipe enjoyed traveling, fishing, and dancing. He met his wife Concepcion in a cottonfield in 1949. After a week of meeting her, they got married in August of 1949.
Felipe is survived by his children Elisa (Jose) Salas, John (Gabriela) Rosales, Joe (Betty) Rosales, Eva Rosales, Andres (Louisa) Rosalez, Ester (Chris Roberts) Rosales, Elena (Joe) Garcia, and Cosme (Lisa) Rosales. He is also survived by his sister Chavela Moreno; 38 grandchildren, 74 great-grandchildren, 31 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Felipe is preceded in death by his wife Concepcion Mendez Rosales, daughter Maria Estella Rosales, brothers Doroteo Rosales and Leonardo Rosales, sisters Concepcion Gonzales, Rosa Navaraez and Natalia Ornelas.
A visitation for family and friends was held on Sunday, December 27, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Funeral services were held on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Gary Janak officiating. Interment followed at Resurrection Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria
