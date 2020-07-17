Felix J. “Tex” Pollok passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 85 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Hobson, Texas on November 24, 1934.
He graduated from Karnes City High School and later spent four years in the military. Upon his discharge from the service, he began his own business dealing in aircraft parts and supplies.
He is survived by his three children: daughter, Jacqueline Pollok of Columbus, Ohio, and sons, Douglas and Jeffrey Pollok of Austin, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Mary Pollok; sisters, Ester Braune, Lorraine Kowalik and Mary Ann Pollok.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16th, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria. Burial followed the Mass at the Panna Maria Cemetery. In lieu of lowers donations can be made to the church.
