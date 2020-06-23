Fidencio Martin Vera, 30, of Karnes City passed away Saturday, June, 20, 2020.
He was born August 7, 1989 in San Antonio, to Martin Vera and Erma Hernandez Vera. Fidencio graduated Kenedy High School in 2007 and played football all four years. He was a volunteer fire fighter, enjoyed power lifting and golf, was an avid Cowboys football fan, rap music lover, foodie, jokester, loveable with a big heart, sociable and blunt but most importantly a good family man.
He was preceded in death by his mother Erma.
Survivors include his father: Martin (Christi) Vera; grandparents: Evaristo and Beatrice Vera Jr., maternal grandmother: Guadalupe Reyna; common-law spouse: Amy Lee Mireles and mother-in-law Angie Olvera; his stepsisters: Erica and Nayeli Rangel; step-niece: Emma Sisto, step-nephew: Kaleb Soto; uncles: Rick Vera, George Salazar and Frank (Vivianna) Vera; nephews: Frank Vera Jr., aunt: Louisa Salazar; numerous cousins and other relatives and his dog Bear.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, from 3 to 9 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 that evening at Eckols Chapel.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment to follow in Loma Alta Cemetery where he will be laid to rest near his mother Erma. Pallbearers: Louis Torres, Aurelio Torres Jr., Darian Salas, Raymond Guzman, Ezekiel Guzman, Louis Sanchez, Louis Sanchez-Reyna and Jesse Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers: Beto Alvear and Julian Esquivel.
