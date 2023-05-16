Filibertha Olivares, age 89, of Karnes City passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Pedro Cortez and Victoria B. Cortez on August 1, 1933 in Mexico.
Filibertha was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed taking care of her plants and gardening. She also enjoyed decorating her house with items she found shopping, playing lotto tickets, and her word search books. Filibertha was a long-time member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church and a member of the Guadalupana Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Florencio Olivares; and brothers, Francisco Cortez, Onecimo Cortez, and Matias Cortez.
Filibertha is survived by her children, Roland (Mary Ann) Olivares, Rene Olivarez, Robert (Renee) Olivarez, Norma Olivarez, and Nora Olivarez; grandchildren, Paul Ramos, RJ Olivarez, Ryan Olivarez, Brandi Martinez, Bianca Hulsey, Zander Olivarez, Zoi Olivarez, Kevin Mathis, Nicholas Guzman, and DJ Nunez. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19th at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be RJ Olivarez, Ryan Olivarez, Zander Olivarez, Kevin Mathis, Nicholas Guzman, DJ Nunez, and Jacob Lopez.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home