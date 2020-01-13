Florence Bernadette Scarborough, 90, of Kenedy, formerly of Karnes City, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in San Antonio.
Mrs. Scarborough was born March 23, 1929, in Runge to Rosie and Florian Yosko. She was a full-time housewife while also serving as a caretaker. She loved cooking, gardening, sewing, hunting, fishing and camping. She served in band clubs, on the Lions Booster Club and hosted Dominoes “42” Clubs for both women and couples, along with Bunco Club. She loved to dance and cooked and served monthly dinners at the Kenedy VFW for years. She donated many hours of volunteering and cooking, baking and organizing for celebrations at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kenedy.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Ebrom; her husband of 44 years, William Terry Scarborough, Jr.; a son, David Kasprzyk; and a step-daughter, Elaine Scarborough Person.
Survivors include a brother, Manuel (Mary Anne) Yosko of Seguin; a son, Clem (Lajuana) Kasprzyk Jr. of Kenedy; daughters, Sandra Yanta of Karnes City, Dorothy (Matthew Young) Scarborough of Austin and Shirley (Stephen Halbert) Scarborough of San Antonio; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Kasprzyk of Elgin; step-daughters, Sheree Scarborough of Roanoke, Virginia, and Marie Scarborough of Pearland; grandchildren, Chris Kasprzyk, Stacey Kasprzyk Darby, Clint Kasprzyk, Carey Kasprzyk Baros, Clay Kasprzyk, Weston Yanta, Cassie Heffernan Dixon, Allie Heffernan, Tisha Kaspar Chitta, Tate Kaspar and Dylan Eklund; step-granddaughter, Shanna Osburn Wadsworth; three nephews; and a niece.
Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service was conducted Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with interment following in Kenedy Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Chris Kasprzyk, Clint Kasprzyk, Clay Kasprzyk, Tate Kaspar, Dylan Eklund and Weston Yanta.
