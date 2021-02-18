Florence Jewel Gilley Wishert was born to Caleb Francis Gilley and Finley Susan Boyd Gilley in the Harmony Community of Karnes County on July 25, 1930. She passed from this earth in Karnes City, Texas, on February 4, 2021. Florence married Devasco Allen “Pete” Wishert on January 5, 1950. Pete predeceased her on December 18, 2006.
Florence was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Daniel Francis Wishert; beloved mother-in-law Dovie Mae Blackerby Wishert; two daughters-in-law Kris (David) Wishert and Linda Lou (Paul) Wishert; sister and brother-in-law Vivian Gilley Roberts and Clarence Roberts; brother and sister-in-law Caleb Thomas “Son” Gilley and Eula Gotthardt Gilley; brother and sister-in-law Martin Franklin Gilley and Geneva Lorraine Moravits Gilley; brothers-in-law Rodney St. Clair and Charles Hartsfield; and grandson Michael McConnell.
Florence is survived by two sisters, Minnie Gilley St. Clair of Devine, Texas, and Linda Gilley Hartsfield of Kenedy; by her children David Wishert of Karnes City; John (Laurey) Wishert of Kenedy; Jackie Wishert of San Antonio; Paul (Erika) Wishert of Roosevelt, Utah; Mary (Ron) Dearing of Alvaton, Kentucky; Steve (Betty) Wishert of Karnes City; and Mark (Kristi) Wishert of San Antonio.
In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Danny Wishert, Nasha Wishert Hardy, Kyle (Adrianna) Klett, Bailee Klett, Wendy (Ken) Wishert Taylor, Michael Wishert, Charlie (Mandy) Powell, Cory Wishert, Brian (Mary) McConnell, Jared (Dusty) Gross, Jason Gross, Catherine Owens Martinez, Amy (Ryan Markham) Owens, Leslie (JD) Wishert Mendoza, Kayden Wishert, Roger Wishert, Carson Wishert, and Joshua Wishert.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Cody Sauer, Makayla Hardy, Bubba Hardy, Cage Klett, Kason Taylor, Cody Taylor, Aiden Taylor, Trei (Kristen) Powell, Mickaela (Corbin) Powell Arnold, Charles Edgell, Cassidy (Roman) McConnell Ordonez, Alexandra McConnell, Enola Gross, Elliott Gross, Erynn Gross, Radley Gross, Briley Gross, Jayce Gross, Presley Gross, Jase (Jason Alan Jr) Gross, Moxie Jo Markham, Ezekiel Gusman, Nicholas Aranda, Ryke Mendoza, Bayne Mendoza, and Saylem Mendoza; she is also survived by her great-great-grandchildren Oliver Powell and Archer Ordonez.
Florence accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at a young age. She was active in the Harmony Baptist Church until her family moved to Karnes City when she was a young teenager. She then became a member and was active in the First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, vacation Bible School, and kept the church nursery for many years. She graduated from Karnes City High School in 1947.
Over the years, she had several jobs to help support her family. By far, her favorite “job” was caring for children; she babysat for several families, as well as taking care of many children in the First Baptist Church nursery. She was always thrilled when those parents and “her kids,” even years later, remembered her with cards and photos.
Florence was active in her Sunday School class, whose members she counted as her closest friends; she was proud to be a volunteer Pink Lady at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital; and she participated for years in the annual Relay for Life cancer fund-raising events.
Florence loved her family, her friends, her church, her pets, and was always ready to help when needed. She raised her children to love family and friends and raised them to be decent, Christian adults. She was an avid reader and passed that love of reading to many of her children and grandchildren. She embroidered many beautiful items which family members treasure. Whether she was called Mama, Mom, Grandma, Nanny, Aunt Florence, Florence, Flo, or Mrs. Wishert, she delighted in the people in her life and was always glad for a chance to be with family and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Roberto Ramirez and his staff, the wonderful staff at Bluebonnet Nursing, and her personal caregivers Elisa Salas, Josie Nunez (deceased), and Melissa Adame for the loving care they provided. Their loving kindness will always give them a special place in our hearts. Our thanks also to Rhodes Funeral Home which has served this community and our family well for many years, giving kind, loving care to us and our deceased loved ones.
Services were held at the First Baptist Church of Karnes City, Texas, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m., funeral at 2:00 p.m., & interment at the Karnes City Cemetery. The Revs. Jay Fleming and Ed Griffin conducted the services.
Pallbearers were John Wishert, Paul Wishert, Mark Wishert, Michael Wishert, Kyle Klett, Roger Wishert, Joshua Wishert, and Carson Wishert.
If you wish to make a memorial tribute, these are organizations that were dear to Florence: First Baptist Church, PO Box 367, Karnes City, TX 78118; Maisha Kamili Orphan Assistance (Kenya), Attn Claire Wall, 1008 County Road 219, Giddings, TX 78942; Karnes County Humane Organization, PO Box 128, Kenedy, TX 78119; or any charity of your choice.