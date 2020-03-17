Florence Jo Wetzel, formerly of Houston, TX, and retired to Brenham, TX passed from this earth on March 11, 2020. She was born in Runge, TX, July 21, 1929 to Richard Otto (Dick) Timm, and Viola Clara Murray Timm. She was the third of four daughters, Billie Jeffryn, Lora Louise, and Mary Jacqueline. She was known as “Flossie,” in Runge, but upon moving to Houston, decided to go by her middle name, “Jo.”
Jo and Francis Joseph Wetzel Jr., (Frank) were married on July 22, 1950, in Runge, TX. She was a graduate of Runge H.S., and went on to attend college at Southwest Texas State University and later moved to Houston, where she worked for a time for Shell Oil. She and Frank had 8 children. Frank was in the insurance industry, concentrating on surplus lines. The business presented many opportunities for travel, both international and domestic. Jo really enjoyed traveling with her husband, meeting new people and entertaining old friends. The entire family gathered to celebrate their 50th anniversary in July 2000. Frank preceded her in death on March 1, 2001
Jo never forgot her Runge roots, and fondly recounted special memories to her children and grandchildren. She was always an avid reader, and very interested in nutrition, spirituality, fashion, and a healthy lifestyle. Jo walked the neighborhood long before people walked just for exercise, and passed on her love for learning and passion for fitness to her children. She also sewed many clothes for her children in the early years, and taught her daughters to sew. Her legacy would be that of teaching her children to exercise critical thinking and to, “think outside the box,” so to speak. She was an optimistic person with a kind and generous spirit.
Jo is survived by her eldest sister, Billie Timm; eight children, Richard Francis Wetzel, Mary Leslie Wetzel, (Steve Roeder), David Francis Wetzel (Fahimeh), Mary Teresa Wetzel McGlasson, Victoria Marie Wetzel Hilditch (George), Gregory Joseph Wetzel, Rebecca Ann Wetzel Sol, and Elizabeth Jeffryn Wetzel Wafer; grandchildren, Andrew Wetzel, Nicholas Wetzel, Abigail Wetzel, Joshua Osborne, Leslie JoAnna Osborne, Brian Osborne, Michael Osborne, Travis Roeder, Victoria Roeder, Frank Ross Wetzel, William Wetzel, Russell Wetzel, Sean McGlasson, Erin McGlasson, Beau McGlasson, Claire Hilditch, Anna Hilditch, Joseph Hilditch, Emma Sol, Noah Sol, McKenna Wafer, and Madison Wafer; great-grandchildren, Isabella Osborne, Jordon Osborne, Alexander Osborne, Norah Sinnott, Oliver Sinnott, and Cole Osborne.
Visitation was held March 16, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel, followed by a recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m.
A funeral Mass was celebrated March 17, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 701 Church Street, Brenham, TX.
Burial was at Runge City Cemetery, Runge, TX.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Brazos Valley Hospice, a non-profit which took wonderful care of our mother in her final weeks. https://www.hospicebrazosvalley.org/
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX. 979.836.3611. Access guest registration on line at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.