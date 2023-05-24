Forrest Charles (Bee) Balser, age 99, of Falls City, Texas, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Lockhart, Texas, on January 9, 1924, to Otto Balser and Margarethe Schulze.
Bee and his family moved to Coy City, Texas, when he was a young boy. He graduated from Karnes City High School in 1942 and attended Draughon’s Business College while working at San Antonio Drug Company in San Antonio, Texas. He joined the Navy and was assigned to the aircraft carrier, the U.S. Manilla Bay where he was a storekeeper. While in the service, he attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he graduated with a BBA in Accounting.
After the service, he met and married Maryjo Moczygemba on June 10, 1951, in Falls City, Texas. He worked for General Mills as an accountant for 7 years while attending Trinity University where he received a Master of Education Administration. Bee then began his career at Falls City ISD where he was a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent all while farming and ranching.
After his teaching career, he worked at the Falls City National Bank where he was also a director for many years.
Bee is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maryjo Balser; brother, Clifford Balser; sister, Vicie Thonhoff, sisters-in-law, Eby Repka and Hortense Balser; and brothers-in-law, Frank Repka and Bob Thonhoff.
Bee is survived by his children Rebecca Balser, Melissa Poth (Larry), Charles Balser (Kathy); grandchildren Wesley Poth (Poppy), Cameron Poth (Jenny), Christopher Balser (Ashli), Jillian Balser; great-grandchildren Cash Poth, Walker Poth, Wren Poth, Owen Balser, and Liam Balser.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa, Texas followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m..
The funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 26, at 10:00 a.m.at the Catholic church in Cestohowa, Texas. Burial will follow at the Falls City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home