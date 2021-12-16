Frances G. Torres, age 81, of Runge, passed peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born to Elias Garza and Eusebia Rodriguez Garza on January 29, 1940.
Frances married her childhood sweetheart, Elisandro Torres, on September 11, 1960. Throughout her life she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings and visits from her family, which were her pride and joy. Frances was well known in Runge for babysitting and babysat for 25 years at the Runge First Baptist Church. She was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elias and Eusebia Garza; brother, Teodoro Garza; nephews, Joe Torres and Randy Torres.
Frances is survived by her children, Mary Lou (Eloy) Nunez, Tommy (Nancy) Torres, and Nilda (Frankie) Reyna; grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew) LaCavera, Mandy Schuenemann, Audrey (Aaron) Torres, Loree (Joe) Jefferson, Mary Frances (Jason) Gonzales, Christopher (Rebecca) Parker, Brandon Nunez, Rayanna Reyna; and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Eloisa Elizondo and Elisa Torres; and brother, John (Josie) Garza. Frances is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Runge. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. and a funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge. Burial will follow at the Runge Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Christopher Parker, Brandon Nunez, Daylyn Arigullin, Ja’Sean Walker, Larry Garza, Raul Torres
Honorary pallbearers: Johnny Garza, Matthew LaCavera, Trevor Schuenemann, Aaron Escamilla, Joe Jefferson, Jason Gonzales.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gordon Barth and staff, Dr. Nathan Borgfield and staff, Dr. E. Nicholas Pollono and staff, Kindred Home Health and New Century Hospice for all the care that was given to her.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home