Francis (Freddie, Fritz) Florian Bujnoch, age 80 of Midland, passed away on May 5, 2023 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Visitation will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday May 19, 2023 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel and rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
Freddie was born on December 7, 1942 in Karnes City, TX to Louis and Theresa Bujnoch. He grew up working in the family business and was very active in many high school and college activities and sports. He was a proud brother of the Sigma Rho Fraternity. In 1980 he moved to West Texas and continued the family tradition and opened Bujnoch’s Café with his brother Bill in Midland, TX. During this time, he met and married his true love Sammie. In one marriage ceremony he became father of three, grandpa to one and uncle to many. In June of 1982 they welcomed their baby boy Louis making their family complete. Freddie enjoyed cooking, spending time with his family, telling embellished stories of the past and spoiling all the grandbabies. He never met a stranger and always made everyone feel welcomed. His kind heart, gentle soul, and warm smile will never be forgotten. His cheerful greetings and unmatched personality will truly be missed. The love he had for his family and friends will never be surpassed.
Freddie is survived by his son Louis Edward Bujnoch III of Midland, daughter Jody Fraley and husband Don of Midland, daughter MaryLu Marshall and husband Richard of Midland and daughter Teneke Wilson and Greg Williamson of Stanton, siblings Bill Bujnoch and wife Melinda of Midland and Dorothy Rogers and husband Reagan of Choate, his 6 grandchildren, 15 GREAT grandchildren, 2 fur grandbabies and numerous nieces and nephews.
Freddie is preceded in death by The Love of his Life Sammie Bujnoch, parents Louis and Teresa Bujnoch, siblings Louis Bujnoch II and Louise Wiles, and brother-in-law Leo and Helen Fluitt.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards Home Hospice of Midland especially Claire, Betty and Parker. You all were amazing!
