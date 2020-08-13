Francis Joseph Blanchard, 82 of Edna, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born on Monday, November 29, 1937, in Kennedy, Karnes County, Texas, to Joseph T. Blanchard and Janie Janacek Blanchard. Francis grew up in Hobson, Texas, and graduated from Falls City High School in 1955. After graduation he went to The Commonwealth College of Mortuary Science and graduated in 1957. He started working for Slavik Funeral Home in Edna and later became partners of Slavik and Ganado Funeral Homes. He was a licensed mortician for 52 years. He married his high school sweetheart in 1959; they were married for over 60 years and had three children.
Francis was very active in his local community; he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as the Grand Knight in 1959. He was president of the Edna Lion’s Club from 1970 to 1971, and then again from 2000 to 2001; he remained a member for 52 years. He was elected to the Edna City Council in 1970 and served for two terms. He was appointed as a municipal court judge in 1977 and served for 27 years. He was also an elected justice of the peace from 1982 to 1990. In his spare time, he taught CCD and was Eucharist Minister and Lector for St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna. Francis loved spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to tell.
Francis is survived by his wife Adelene Kowalik Blanchard; his daughter, Sharon and Keith Canion; his sons, Steven and Talisha Blanchard and Shelby and Patrice Blanchard; as well as his grandchildren, Lucas, Kendall, and Madi Blanchard and Courtney Canion; his sisters, Mary and Charles Sheblak and Claudia and Ted Sheblak; and his brothers, Bernard and Stella Blanchard, and Mark and Olivia Blanchard. He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank his wonderful, caring doctor, Dr. Mahran Nezhad; and his awesome caregiver, Euesebio Garcia, III.
There was a visitation on Sunday, August 9th, from 5 pm to 7 pm at St. Agnes Catholic Church with rosary being recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass was Monday, August 10th, at 10:30 am with Father Michael Petering officiating. Interment followed at Memory Gardens of Edna.
Pallbearers were: Lucas Blanchard, Jay Blanchard, Russell Kowalik, Marty Kowalik, Kenneth Sheblak and Euesebio Garcia, III. Honorary pallbearers were: Knights of Columbus, Edna Lions Club, Coffee Club, Supper Club and Texas Funeral Directors.
Due to our national pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers; the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Parkinson’s Research at www.parkinsons.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
